Chemban Vinod Jose’s Puzhi Kkadakan begins filming

Dhanya Balakrishna, who has previously appeared in Tamil and Telugu films, is making her Malayalam debut through Puzhi Kkadakan.

Chemban Vinod Jose’s new film Puzhi Kkadakan has commenced filming at Pala. The Ee Ma Yau actor plays the role of a havildar named Samuel. Debutant Gireesh Nair is directing the film from a story co-written by him and Unni Malayil. Shyal Satheesh and Hari Prasad Koleri have jointly penned the script and dialogues.

Dhanya Balakrishna, who has previously appeared in Tamil and Telugu films, is making her Malayalam debut through Puzhi Kkadakan. Balu Varghese, Vijay Babu, Alencier Ley, Sudhi Koppa, and Mala Parvathy are also part of the cast. Chemban Vinod’s character is said to be much different from anything the actor had played before.

Sam and Naufal are producing the film under the banner of Evaab Productions. Thodupuzha, Ladakh, and Amritsar are the other filming locations.

Chemban was last seen as the main villain in Dakini. He will be seen next in Lijo Jose Pellissery’s Jallikattu and Aashiq Abu’s Virus.

