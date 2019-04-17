Home Entertainment Malayalam

Tovino Thomas to star in Sujith Vaassudev’s Forensic

The film will see Tovino and Sujith collaborating once again with 7th Day writer Akhil Paul, who has co-written the screenplay with newcomer Anas Khan.

Published: 17th April 2019 02:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2019 12:32 PM

Tovino Thomas

Actor Tovino Thomas (Photo | Tovino Thomas Facebook)

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

On the occasion of Vishu, Lucifer cinematographer Sujith Vaassudev has announced that he will be directing Tovino Thomas in a new project, titled Forensic. 

The title poster, which came with the tagline, ‘Science of a Crime’, was shared by Prithviraj on his Facebook page. Forensic marks Sujith’s third directorial after James & Alice and Autorsha. Touted to be an investigative thriller, the film will have Tovino playing a forensic assistant.

In a chat with Express, Sujith says this will be the first Malayalam film to have a forensic technician as the lead character. “It’s a layered thriller which takes its time to unravel all the details. I hope Forensic will be a trendsetter like 7th Day.” 

The film will see Tovino and Sujith collaborating once again with 7th Day writer Akhil Paul, who has co-written the screenplay with newcomer Anas Khan. Incidentally, 7th Day was also released on Vishu, five years ago.

The details of the rest of the cast and crew of Forensic will be announced shortly. Expected to go into production in October, the film is bankrolled by Navis Xavier and Siju Mathew under the banner of Juvis Productions, in association with Raju Malliath of Ragam Movies. Century Films will be handling the distribution.

Tovino is currently working in the action thriller Kalki, in which he is playing a police officer. Apart from these films, the actor will be seen next in Uyare, Virus, And the Oscar Goes To, Luca, Minnal Murali, Joe, Kilometers and Kilometers, and Aaravam. He was last seen in Prithviraj’s directorial debut, Lucifer.

