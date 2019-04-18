TikTok cannot be downloaded in India anymore: What these stars have to say

By Express News Service

TikTok cannot be downloaded anymore in India.

The hugely popular has been pulled out from Google and Apple app stores after the Madras High Court banned it. The judgment on April 3 had directed the government to ban the app since it allegedly showed pornographic and 'shady' content.

We spoke to some of the people whom the app turned it into stars to gauge their reaction:

Merin Mariya

It was a heartbreaking news for the Tik Tok stars in the state as the Chinese app of creating and sharing videos has been banned. The ban came in the light of the problems it created including sexual exploitation. When the Madras High Court banned the app recently, Android has removed it from the play store blocking new users from downloading the app. For Tik Tok stars, the ban was unfortunate and unacceptable as it once gave them a platform to be recognised and acceptable among the general public and even helped a few to achieve their lifetime goal of fame and exposure.

Sruthi Thampi

One of the most common names heard among the Tik Tok followers, she has done more than eight hundred videos in the last year. "Tik Tok gave me a life and it helped me achieve my goals. People from all over the world recognise me and even my identity has been associated with Tik Tok. It is heartbreaking and hapless. My acting dream was fulfilled through the Tik Tok platform and I have been invited to inaugurate shows in Kerala and in UAE just because of the reach I got through the app," she said. Sruthi added that even though the app is banned she is happy about the achievements and recognition it has contributed to building a career in the film industry.

Anchal V Dominic

For Anchal, Tik Tok was an addiction. The second-year degree student began creating videos in Tik Tok nine months ago and are generally known as miss cuteness among her followers. "Even though it's been banned, the only solace is that I can still make videos and is available on Apple phones. Tik Tok as a social media platform has the highest reach among youngsters as most of them see videos to pass their free time. Comments and likes and shares are going to be missed. I have been invited to reality shows and inaugural functions on the tag line 'Tik Tok' star," she said. Anchal is currently doing a Web series which also came to her through Tik Tok. Along with Tik Tok followers, she also got invites from companies to promote their products on her Instagram platform which in a way helped her financially too.

Krishna Jeev TR

A Polymer engineering student known to TikTokian's as 'Fukru' says that Tik Tok platform gave him the confidence to start a Web series scripted and directed by himself on YouTube. "Unlike other Tik Tokian's, I became famous through comedy voice overs created by myself on Tik Tok. I owned a series called 'Psychopath' on Tik Tok, comedy videos of 15 to 1 minute scripted and acted by myself were presented through the platform and it gave me immense confidence to start a new venture on You Tube," he said. Krishna also added that when trolling became unbearable he decided to quit a day before the ban actually happened which made it easy for him to cope with it.

Pranav P

When Pranav created a video using the background song from the movie 'Thattathin Marayathu', it was a sudden hit among youngsters and gave him the title of a 'romantic hero'. "Finding content for Tik Tok became a habit and I was always looking for fascinating content generation. Travel, food and everyday activities became a trend in my Tik Tok profile and it also got me movie offers," he said.