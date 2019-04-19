Home Entertainment Malayalam

Noorin Shereef cast in Chocolate: Story Retold

As with the original, the film will revolve around a man who ends up in a women’s college where 3000 students are enrolled.

Noorin Shereef

By Express News Service

Oru Adaar Love-fame Noorin Shereef has been cast as the female lead in Chocolate: Story Retold, which has Unni Mukundan playing the male lead. Noorin made her acting debut with Priya Prakash Varrier in Oru Adaar Love. Her performance in the film was appreciated by many.

A retelling of the 2007 film Chocolate starring Prithviraj, the film has been written by scriptwriter Sethu and will be directed by Binu Peter. The original film, which also starred Jayasurya, Roma, Samvrutha Sunil, and Remya Nambeesan, was directed by Shafi and scripted by Sachi-Sethu. Sachi is the sole writer on Chocolate: Story Retold.

Last seen in Mikhael, Unni Mukundan is currently filming Maamankam and is also slated to appear in Meppadiyan.

