OYP audio launch to be held at Dubai’s Ibn Battuta Mall

By Express News Service

The audio of Dulquer Salmaan-starrer Oru Yamandan Premakatha (OYP) will be launched at Dubai’s Ibn Battuta Mall tomorrow.

The film’s writers Vishnu Unnikrishnan and Bibin George are expected to attend the event along with female lead Samyuktha Menon and music director Nadirshah. Directed by debutant BC Noufal, OYP also stars Soubin Shahir, Salim Kumar, Hareesh Kanaran, Dharmajan Bolgatty, and Dileesh Pothan.

As the film marks Dulquer’s return to Malayalam cinema after over a year, expectations are sky high. Vishnu and Bibin’s earlier scripts, Amar Akbar Anthony and Kattappanayile Ritwik Roshan, had made a significant impact at the box office, and it remains to be seen if OYP will recreate the same magic.