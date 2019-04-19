Prithviraj joins the set of Pathinettam Padi

By Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Mammootty will be making a cameo appearance as a professor in Shankar Ramakrishnan’s Pathinettam Padi. The latest report is that Prithviraj has joined the film’s set. The actor is doing a cameo role in the film.

There is also talk of a few other big names making guest appearances in the film but the makers are yet to officially confirm this. Prithviraj is also slated to appear in another Shankar Ramakrishnan film, titled Ayyappan, in which he will be playing the titular character.

Pathinettam Padi, which has a host of newcomers playing the main characters, is bankrolled by August Cinemas, a company that Prithviraj was once part of. As per reports, Saniya Iyyappan, Ahaana Krishna, and Priya Anand comprise the female cast.

Sudeep Elamon is handling the camera and Bhuvan Sreenivas the editing.