An ensemble cast for Paapam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte

We had reported earlier that Indrajith will be teaming up again with Vedivazhipadu director Shambu Purushothaman for a new film titled Paapam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte. Shambu shared with us more details about the film, which is being billed as a satire.In terms of casting, Paapam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte (PCK) will see Shambu reuniting with Indrajith, Saiju Kurup, and Anumol, after Vedivazhipadu. The subject, though, will be different. Alencier Ley and Srinda have also been cast in PCK.

“The film is set in east Kerala and takes place in a Christian milieu. Like Vedivazhipadu, it’s a layered story that takes a clear stand on some aspects of society, and there will be a decimation of certain ideas in it. Though it’s a serious film, it will have an entertainment quotient. I have high expectations from it,” says Shambu.

PCK, like Vedivazhipadu, will have multiple protagonists. “It’s not about one character. It gives equal importance to all characters,” adds the filmmaker. “Indrajith and Saiju Kurup are fantastic actors. When Saiju did Vedivazhipadu, he told me he felt like a star. He got a nice mileage through that film. In fact, every actor in that film felt they were important. Our aim is to not exploit their stardom. We are using them all as actors. This is a project that, I believe, will do justice to their talents.”

Jomon Thomas, who shot films like Red Rain and 1 By Two, has been roped in as the cinematographer. Karthik Jogesh, who has worked on the films Perariyathavar and Asthamayam Vare, is in charge of editing duties. Prashant Pillai is the music composer.The film will go on floors by the end of May. A 30-day shoot is being planned. More casting announcements are expected to be made soon.