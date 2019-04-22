Home Entertainment Malayalam

An ensemble cast for Paapam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte

The film, set in a Christian milieu, will have multiple protagonists. The shoot will commence
   by the   end of May

Published: 22nd April 2019 09:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd April 2019 09:22 AM   |  A+A-

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

We had reported earlier that Indrajith will be teaming up again with Vedivazhipadu director Shambu Purushothaman for a new film titled Paapam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte. Shambu shared with us more details about the film, which is being billed as a satire.In terms of casting, Paapam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte (PCK) will see Shambu reuniting with Indrajith, Saiju Kurup, and Anumol, after Vedivazhipadu. The subject, though, will be different. Alencier Ley and Srinda have also been cast in PCK. 

“The film is set in east Kerala and takes place in a Christian milieu. Like Vedivazhipadu, it’s a layered story that takes a clear stand on some aspects of society, and there will be a decimation of certain ideas in it. Though it’s a serious film, it will have an entertainment quotient. I have high expectations from it,” says Shambu.

PCK, like Vedivazhipadu, will have multiple protagonists. “It’s not about one character. It gives equal importance to all characters,” adds the filmmaker. “Indrajith and Saiju Kurup are fantastic actors. When Saiju did Vedivazhipadu, he told me he felt like a star. He got a nice mileage through that film. In fact, every actor in  that film felt they were important. Our aim is to not exploit their stardom. We are using them all as actors. This is a project that, I believe, will do justice to their talents.”

Jomon Thomas, who shot films like Red Rain and 1 By Two, has been roped in as the cinematographer. Karthik Jogesh, who has worked on the films Perariyathavar and Asthamayam Vare, is in charge of editing duties. Prashant Pillai is the music composer.The film will go on floors by the end of May. A 30-day shoot is being planned. More casting announcements are expected to be made soon.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala votes: Mohanlal, Tovino Thomas and a Cyclone Ockhi survivor
First time voters show their finger marked with indelible ink, after casting their vote at Agarwal Vidyala in EVK Sampath Salai, Chennai.(Photo | Martin Louis,EPS)
Lok Sabha Elections 2019: First-time voters from Kerala share their experiences
Gallery
An elderly man holds his grandchild while waiting outside Technical Higher Secondary School Kaloor in Kochi after casting his vote. (Photo | Albin Mathew, EPS)
The many faces of democracy: Mammootty, Shashi Tharoor and that grandfather holding a child
Jet Airways (Defunct 2019): Jet Airways was incorporated on April 1, 1992 by Naresh Goyal and his children, Nivaan and Namrata. In the third quarter of 2010, it became the largest airline in India with a passenger market share of 22.6%. However, by Novemb
Jet Airways to Pan America: 10 airlines that went kaput
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp