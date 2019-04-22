Indrajith to reunite with Vedivazhipadu director

By Express News Service

Indrajith Sukumaran will be reuniting with Vedivazhipadu director Shambu Purushothaman for a new film, titled Paapam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte. The actor launched the title poster through his Facebook page.

Indrajith will be joined by his Vedivazhipadu co-star Saiju Kurup in addition to Srinda. Produced by Sanju S Unnithan, Paapam Cheyyathavar Kalleriyatte is said to be a satirical subject.

The shoot will commence by the end of May. Jomon Thomas will be cranking the camera while Karthik Jogesh will be in charge wof the editing. Prashant Pillai will be composing the music.

Last seen in the role of Govardhan in Lucifer, Indrajith will be seen next in Aashiq Abu’s Virus and Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham. The latter, which also stars Poornima Indrajith, Nivin Pauly, Biju Menon, and Nimisha Sajayan, went on floors recently.