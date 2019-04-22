Neeraj Madhav to star in Gauthamante Ratham

By Express News Service

Neeraj Madhav has added one more title to his upcoming list. The project, titled Gauthamante Ratham, will have the actor playing the main lead. Newcomer Anand Menon is helming the film. The title poster was unveiled by Vineeth Sreenivasan on his Facebook page.

Neeraj is currently working in Rajeeshlal Vamsa’s Ka, which is being shot mostly in Thiruvananthapuram. He also announced recently that he will be starring in his brother Navaneeth’s directorial debut Ennile Villain, which is set for a release in January 2020. He is also slated to appear in Chiraku, a film based on a true story.