Release of Indrans’ Gramavasees postponed to May 10

The release date of Indrans’ new film Gramavasees has been pushed to May 10.

The release date of Indrans’ new film Gramavasees has been pushed to May 10. The actor plays the lead role in the film directed by BN Shajeer Sha from a script by Nithin Narayanan. Touted to be a simple comedy, the film tells the tale of a small group of characters living in a village.

Shajeer Sha had told us earlier that Indrans will be seen in a fresh avatar in the film, as a character with a chequered past. Aziz Nedumangad plays the second lead. Gramavasees is produced by NS Kumar under the banner of Parvathi Cinemas.

