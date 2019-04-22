Superstar Mohanlal to make directorial debut with big-budget 3D film

By Express News Service

On his latest blog post titled "A New Journey Begins - Barroz Guardian Of D' Gama's Treasure", Malayalam superstar Mohanlal announced his directorial debut.

The Lucifer actor, who has spent over 40 years in front of the camera, will take the directorial plunge with a big-budget 3D extravaganza named "Barroz." Set against a Portuguese backdrop, the project will be based on a mythical story penned by Jijo Punnoose, the man behind the iconic 3D film "My Dear Kuttichathan".

"After over 40 years in front of the camera, I'm finally going to step behind it," wrote Mohanlal. "Barroz is the title of the film, and it will be in 3D. It can be enjoyed by both kids and adults alike."

Meanwhile, on the acting front, the multiple National award-winning actor will be seen in his long-time collaborator Priyadarshan's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Jibi Joju's Ittimani: Made In China, and Siddique's upcoming directorial, Big Brother. He is also awaiting the release of his Tamil film, Kaappaan, which also stars Suriya, Arya, and Sayyeshaa.