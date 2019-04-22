Home Entertainment Malayalam

Superstar Mohanlal to make directorial debut with big-budget 3D film

Set against a Portuguese backdrop, the project will be based on a mythical story penned by Jijo Punnoose, the man behind the iconic 3D film 'My Dear Kuttichathan.' 

Published: 22nd April 2019 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd April 2019 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

Mollywood supertsar Mohanlal

By Express News Service

On his latest blog post titled "A New Journey Begins - Barroz Guardian Of D' Gama's Treasure", Malayalam superstar Mohanlal announced his directorial debut.  

The Lucifer actor, who has spent over 40 years in front of the camera, will take the directorial plunge with a big-budget 3D extravaganza named "Barroz." Set against a Portuguese backdrop, the project will be based on a mythical story penned by Jijo Punnoose, the man behind the iconic 3D film "My Dear Kuttichathan". 

"After over 40 years in front of the camera, I'm finally going to step behind it," wrote Mohanlal. "Barroz is the title of the film, and it will be in 3D. It can be enjoyed by both kids and adults alike." 

Meanwhile, on the acting front, the multiple National award-winning actor will be seen in his long-time collaborator Priyadarshan's Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham, Jibi Joju's Ittimani: Made In China, and Siddique's upcoming directorial, Big Brother. He is also awaiting the release of his Tamil film, Kaappaan, which also stars Suriya, Arya, and Sayyeshaa. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mohanlal Barroz Mohanlal directorial debut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Image of EVMs and VVPATS used for representational purpose (Photo | G Satyanarayana/EPS)
Kerala prepares for Lok Sabha polls
Sri Lankan army soldiers secure the area around St. Sebastian's Church damaged in blast in Negombo, north of Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, April 21, 2019. | AP
Sri Lanka Terror Attack: National Tawheed Jamath likely to be behind serial blasts
Gallery
Confused how to spend your summer vacation? Here is a list of movies releasing this summer!
Kollywood to Hollywood: Check out the films set to release this summer
The announcement of candidates came after talks of alliance between the AAP and the Congress failed. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi Congress announces candidates to all seats but one
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp