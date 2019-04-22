Three new Mammootty films announced

By Express News Service

Goodwill Entertainments, the production company that backed films like Abrahaminte Santhathikal, Captain, and Ann Mariya Kalippilaanu, has announced that they will be producing 10 films in the next five years, three of which will star Mammootty.

The first, touted to be a mass entertainer, will be helmed by Masterpiece and Rajadhiraja-fame Ajai Vasudev. The yet-untitled film, scripted by newcomers Bibin Mohan and Aneesh Hameed, is expected to go on floors by the first week of August.

The second project, to be helmed by Pramod Pappan, will see the comeback of veteran screenwriter Dennis Joseph. Dennis wrote the hit films Rajavinte Makan, Manu Uncle, New Delhi, and No. 20 Madras Mail.

The third project will be a historical epic based on the life of Kunjali Marakkar. Though Santosh Sivan was initially attached to it, he recently put the project on hold after Priyadarshan announced his Kunjali Marakkar film with Mohanlal, Marakkar, which is currently in the post-production phase. It’s not clear whether Sivan is still attached to the Mammootty film. The complete cast and crew list is expected to be announced soon.