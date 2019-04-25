‘Akashaganga 2 will focus more on horror’

Home Entertainment Malayalam

The sequel to Vinayan’s 1999 hit Akashaganga went on floors yesterday at Olappamanna Mana, Vellinezhi, the same location that was used by the team in the first film.

Published: 25th April 2019

By Express News Service

The sequel to Vinayan’s 1999 hit Akashaganga went on floors yesterday at Olappamanna Mana, Vellinezhi, the same location that was used by the team in the first film. The crew has planned a 40-day shoot.

Vishnu Vinay

Titled Akashaganga 2, the new film will feature Ramya Krishnan, Vishnu Vinay, Sreenath Bhasi, Vishnu Govind, Salim Kumar, Hareesh Kanaran, and Dharmajan Bolgatty amongst others.
In a chat with Express, Vishnu Vinay, who is playing one of the leads, said the sequel will be focusing more on the horror elements, unlike the first part. “It’s a continuation of the first film and will be dealing with a new supernatural event connected to the same myth and same family from the first film. The setting is the same ancestral home,” he added.

Akashaganga 2 will revolve around a group of medical students, one of whom is played by Vishnu, as the classmate of a girl from the Manikkesseri family. Vishnu tells us that given the technological advancements in the past 20 years, the sequel will be technically much superior to the first. “The concept of a yakshi in a white saree is gone this time,” he says.

Prakash Kutty is handling the camera and Bijibal the music. Berny-Ignatius, the musical duo behind the hit track Puthumuzhayaayi from the original, will be doing a remix version of it for the sequel.

