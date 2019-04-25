Home Entertainment Malayalam

Mohanlal’s Big Brother  launched; Ittymaani shoot begins

Two new Mohanlal films, Big Brother and Ittymaani: Made in China, have been launched in separate events.

Mohanlal alongside Siddique at the launch event of Big Brother

Two new Mohanlal films, Big Brother and Ittymaani: Made in China, have been launched in separate events. Big Brother, to be helmed by director Siddique (of Siddique-Lal duo), was launched at a pooja function. Actor Siddique and music composer Deepak Dev were present at the event. 

Big Brother sees Siddique and Mohanlal teaming up again after 2013’s Ladies and Gentlemen. Their first collaboration was 1992’s Vietnam Colony. Siddique last directed the Tamil film Bhaskar Oru Rascal, a remake of his hit directorial Bhaskar the Rascal, starring Mammootty. 

Meanwhile, the shoot of Ittymaani: Made in China began yesterday. Directed by newcomers Jibi and Joju, the film is reportedly an action-comedy. In the film, Mohanlal is joined by Honey Rose and Radhika Sarathkumar. Honey previously acted with Mohanlal in M Padmakumar’s Kanal. Radhika worked with the actor 34 years ago in Koodum Thedi. 

Ittymaani also stars Dharmajan and Hareesh Kanaran. Cinematographer Shaji Kumar, who shot Pulimurugan and Odiyan, is lensing the film.

