Finding spaces for passion and profession  

During the day he sits in his clinic examining anxious patients who walk in with their dermatological problems. By evening, the same doctor takes the stage to entertain his loyal audiences, either through a play or an improv comedy show. Meet Dr Anil Abraham, a Bengaluru-based dermatologist who comfortably switches etween his profession and passion.

Stethoscope to screen

This weekend, the doctor will be seen in Uyare, the Malayalam film featuring Parvathy, Tovino Thomas, and Asif Ali. Talking about how he bagged the role, he reveals, “I went through an audition like all other beginners, to be cast in this film. I play the role of an aviation company chief and the hero’s father. Many aviation company head honchos are in the news recently.

So it’s a role that is both topical and interesting.”

What’s more interesting to know is Anil’s connection with the film’s writer duo Bobby-Sanjay. “Dr Bobby was my student and we have often discussed movies and theatre as common interests, during his student days,” reveals Anil, who is a big Robin Williams admirer.

When asked how he manages his medical practice and acting, he says, there are 24-hours in a day and there’s no excuse because we have just one life to live. Sharing an anecdote from Uyare’s sets Anil fondly remembers, “I spent Xmas with the cast and crew. The producers brought in a huge cake and both Parvathy and Tovino joined in the crazy festivities with Santa caps and songs. It was a Christmas I will never forget.”