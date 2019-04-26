Home Entertainment Malayalam

Finding spaces for passion and profession  

During the day he sits in his clinic examining anxious patients who walk in with their dermatological problems.

Published: 26th April 2019 12:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th April 2019 03:27 PM   |  A+A-

Dr Anil Abraham

Dr Anil Abraham. (Photo | Facebook)

By Ayesha Tabassum
Express News Service

During the day he sits in his clinic examining anxious patients who walk in with their dermatological problems. By evening, the same doctor takes the stage to entertain his loyal audiences, either through a play or an improv comedy show. Meet Dr Anil Abraham, a Bengaluru-based dermatologist who comfortably switches etween his profession and passion.

Stethoscope to screen
This weekend, the doctor will be seen in Uyare, the Malayalam film featuring Parvathy, Tovino Thomas, and Asif Ali. Talking about how he bagged the role, he reveals, “I went through an audition like all other beginners, to be cast in this film. I play the role of an aviation company chief and the hero’s father. Many aviation company head honchos are in the news recently.

So it’s a role that is both topical and interesting.” 
What’s more interesting to know is Anil’s connection with the film’s writer duo Bobby-Sanjay. “Dr Bobby was my student and we have often discussed movies and theatre as common interests, during his student days,” reveals Anil, who is a big Robin Williams admirer.

When asked how he manages his medical practice and acting, he says, there are 24-hours in a day and there’s no excuse because we have just one life to live. Sharing an anecdote from Uyare’s sets Anil fondly remembers, “I spent Xmas with the cast and crew. The producers brought in a huge cake and both Parvathy and Tovino joined in the crazy festivities with Santa caps and songs. It was a Christmas I will never forget.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Anil Abraham

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury (File | PTI)
Sitaram Yechury on NYAY, Sabarimala, Rahul's Wayanad foray and more
TNIE Analysis: How Lok Sabha Elections results will determine Karnataka's political future
Gallery
A lion-tailed macaque in Bavali forest area of Wayanad's Kerala carries its young one, as it jumps from one tree branch to another in search of food. (Photo | T P Sooraj, EPS)
Week in photos: The many shades of summer
The power of music is infinite. And this orchestra is trying to rein that in. Around 60 students are part of OrchKids, a program run by the Baltimore Symphony Orchestra, which is hoping to bring change to the port city plagued by violence, drugs and crime. (Photo | AFP)
IN PHOTOS: These young musicians are instruments of change in violence-hit Baltimore
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp