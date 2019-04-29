Arjun joins the sets of Dileep film Jack Daniel

By Express News Service

We had recently reported that Tamil actor Arjun will be acting with Dileep in Jack Daniel. The actor has now joined the sets of the film which went on floors recently.

Dileep and Arjun are said to play the film’s main characters. Anju Kurien, who was last seen in the Fahadh Faasil-Sathyan Anthikkad film Njan Prakashan, is playing the female lead.

Jack Daniel is being helmed by SL Puram Jayasurya, whose previous directing credits include the Mohanlal-starrer Angel John and the Dileep-starrer Speed Track. Jack Daniel has stunt choreography by Peter Hein and music by Gopi Sundar.

The film is backed by Shibu Thameens under the banner of Thameens Films.

Arjun’s last Malayalam film was 2010’s Vande Mataram, in which he starred alongside Mammootty.

Apart from Jack Daniel, Arjun also has a key role in Mohanlal-Priyadarshan’s big-budget epic Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham, which wrapped up production recently.