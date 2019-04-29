Home Entertainment Malayalam

Characters of Indrajith and Poornima from Virus  revealed

At the event, the couple revealed the characters they’re playing in the film.

Published: 29th April 2019 10:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th April 2019 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

We recently reported that Poornima Indrajith will be making her comeback to Malayalam cinema through two films, Aashiq Abu’s Virus and Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham.During the trailer launch of Virus — a film based on the Nipah outbreak — Indrajith jokingly lamented about the fact that he didn’t get to share screen space with his wife even though she is part of the cast. He then added that the same can also be said of Thuramukham.

At the event, the couple revealed the characters they’re playing in the film. Indrajith has been cast as Dr. Baburaj and Poornima as the district health secretary. Indrajith said his character is modeled on Dr. RS Gopakumar, the Kozhikode Corporation health officer who was an integral part when the city was under the grip of the virus.

“When there was no one else to deal with the virus-affected bodies in the medical college, some attendants under Gopakumar’s leadership cremated them. When I knew who I would be playing, I went and met him in person. We are good friends now.”

Virus also stars Parvathy Thiruvoth, Kunchacko Boban, Tovino Thomas, Soubin Shahir, Rima Kallingal, Joju George, and Rahman among others. Scripted by Muhsin Parari along with Suhas-Sharffu, Virus will be hitting theatres on June 7. Aashiq and Rima Kallingal are jointly producing the film.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India Elections 2019: Kanpur mayor gets into an argument with the police
India Elections 2019: Congressmen abuse and threaten BJP sitting MP Riti Pathak
Gallery
Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur: Malegaon blast accused and BJP’s candidate from Bhopal, Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur, was issued a show cause notice for the statements she made on the Babri Masjid demolition. Thakur said that she was ‘proud of participating’ in the mosque’s demolition in 1992. The EC notice stated that Thakur has violated the model code of conduct. (Photo | PTI)
Navjot Sidhu to Gautam Gambhir: The not-so-model candidates this election season
From being a football fan to beating MSD in a meta-team contest, here are some interesting things to know about the big-hitting Indian vice captain as he celebrates his 32nd birthday. (Photos | Agencies)
Just Hitman things: 7 lesser known facts about birthday boy Rohit Sharma
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp