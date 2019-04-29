Characters of Indrajith and Poornima from Virus  revealed

By Express News Service

We recently reported that Poornima Indrajith will be making her comeback to Malayalam cinema through two films, Aashiq Abu’s Virus and Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham.During the trailer launch of Virus — a film based on the Nipah outbreak — Indrajith jokingly lamented about the fact that he didn’t get to share screen space with his wife even though she is part of the cast. He then added that the same can also be said of Thuramukham.

At the event, the couple revealed the characters they’re playing in the film. Indrajith has been cast as Dr. Baburaj and Poornima as the district health secretary. Indrajith said his character is modeled on Dr. RS Gopakumar, the Kozhikode Corporation health officer who was an integral part when the city was under the grip of the virus.

“When there was no one else to deal with the virus-affected bodies in the medical college, some attendants under Gopakumar’s leadership cremated them. When I knew who I would be playing, I went and met him in person. We are good friends now.”

Virus also stars Parvathy Thiruvoth, Kunchacko Boban, Tovino Thomas, Soubin Shahir, Rima Kallingal, Joju George, and Rahman among others. Scripted by Muhsin Parari along with Suhas-Sharffu, Virus will be hitting theatres on June 7. Aashiq and Rima Kallingal are jointly producing the film.