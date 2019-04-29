Mohanlal’s Barroz to start rolling in October

By Express News Service

Recently, Mohanlal announced that he will be making his directorial debut soon with a 3D visual extravaganza titled Barroz. As per reports, the project is expected to start rolling in October. Antony Perumbavoor will be bankrolling the film under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

Set against a Portuguese backdrop, Barroz is based on a mythical story written by Jijo Punnoose, who directed the iconic 3D classic, My Dear Kuttichathan. Incidentally, Mohanlal made his acting debut through Manjil Virinja Pookkal, which was produced by Jijo’s father Navodaya Appachan, also the producer of My Dear Kuttichathan.

Mohanlal will be playing the titular character, Barroz, a man who has been guarding the priceless treasure of Vasco da Gama for hundreds of years. Along with Mohanlal, some renowned names from international cinema are expected to be cast in the film. The details of the full crew and cast will be announced soon.

On the acting front, Mohanlal will be seen next in Jibi-Joju’s Ittymaani: Made in China and Siddique’s Big Brother. The two projects were launched simultaneously last week, with Ittymaani going into filming phase first.