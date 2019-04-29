Thottappan to release on Eid

By Express News Service

Thottappan, the second film of Kismath director Shanavas Bhavakutty, has been scheduled for an Eid release. The film is headlined by Vinayakan, who is essaying the titular central character. Koode-fame Roshan Mathew and debutant Priyamvada play the other two leads.

In an earlier conversation with Express, Shanavas had told us that the film revolves around a father-daughter bond and that the emphasis will be more on the emotions. Lal, Manoj K Jayan, Dileesh Pothan, Raghunath Paleri, and Sunil Sukhada appear in supporting roles.

Shailaja Manikandan and Devadas Kadanchery are producing the film under the banner of Pattam Cinema Company.Thottappan is an adaptation of Francis Noronha’s book of the same name. The screenplay is by PS Rafeeque. Suresh Rajan is handling the camera and Jithin Manohar the editing.