Virus trailer out; release on June 7

The film was initially planned as an April release.

Published: 29th April 2019 11:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th April 2019 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

The official trailer for Aashiq Abu’s much-anticipated Virus has finally landed and judging by the positive responses it has been getting on social media, it looks like the film will be getting a grand opening when it hits screens on June 7. The film was initially planned as an April release.

Gripping and moving at once, the trailer presented a terrifying recreation of the events following the recent Nipah outbreak. The film’s stellar ensemble cast comprises Parvathy, Rima Kallingal, Tovino Thomas, Joju George, Rahman, Kunchacko Boban, Sharaf U Dheen, Revathy, Remya Nambeesan, Asif Ali, Soubin Shahir, Indrajith Sukumaran, Madonna Sebastian, and Dileesh Pothan.

Savithri Sreedharan, who played the mother of Soubin’s character in Sudani from Nigeria, also appears in the film along with its director Zakariya. The screenplay of Virus has been jointly written by Muhsin Parari (Sudani...) and the duo Suhas-Sharffu (Varathan). The cinematography department is handled by Rajeev Ravi and Shyju Khalid. Saiju Sreedharan (Kumbalangi Nights) is the editor.

