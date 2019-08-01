Home Entertainment Malayalam

A relief camp becomes a microcosm in 2018 flood-based movie Moonnaam Pralayam

The film tells the stories of a group of people seeking refuge inside a relief camp in Kuttanad.

Published: 01st August 2019 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

A poster from Moonnaam Pralayam

A poster from Moonnaam Pralayam

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

The devastating flood of last year has spawned enough human-interest stories to provide fodder for filmmakers. Two films made on this subject are awaiting release - Jayaraj’s Roudram 2018 and Ratheesh Raju’s Moonnaam Pralayam. As the latter is set to open in theatres this Friday, Ratheesh speaks to Express about the film.

The village of Kainakary, Kuttanad is the central focus of Moonnaam Pralayam. Explaining the film’s title, Ratheesh says, “The place having borne the brunt of numerous floods, among which are the three major floods of 1341, 1924 and 2018, we felt it was apt to name the film Moonaam Pralayam.”

The film, he adds, revolves around characters and situations happening inside a relief camp over the course of three days. “It’s about the religious divide and socio-political circumstances resulting from the compartmentalisation of various people coming from the state as well as outside.”

Asked why he chose to tell the story from the point-of-view of a Kuttanad-based relief camp, the filmmaker says, “Though relief camps are set up all over Kerala during such situations, a relief camp is an ever-present thing in Kuttanad. We are telling the stories of several occupants who have taken refuge there, and everything that’s part of the circle of life—birth, death, and so on—happens here too.”

The principal characters are played by Sai Kumar, Ashkar Soudan, Bindu Panicker, and Aristo Suresh among others. The film will also feature a host of real-life flood survivors who had been selected through an audition process. Sai Kumar plays a rich trader who, after losing everything in the flood, struggles to get accustomed to a life he is not familiar with.

“A couple of inanimate objects are also characters in the film, such as a radio set and a candle, which hold special significance for their owners,” says Ratheesh. Scripted by SK Vilwan, the film has been shot by Razak Kunnath and edited by Greyson. Devasia Kuriakose is producing it under the banner of Niagara Movies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
2018 Kerala floods Moonaam Pralayam 2018 floods movie Ratheesh Raju Kuttanad flood relief camp Sai Kumar Ashkar Soudan Bindu Panicker
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp