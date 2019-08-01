First look of Mohanlal’s Big Brother released

By Express News Service

Mohanlal’s Big Brother started filming two weeks ago, and the makers have now revealed the first look of the actor in character. The film, which marks director Siddique’s third collaboration with Mohanlal, also features Anoop Menon, Sarjano Khalid, and Arbaaz Khan (his Malayalam debut).

Big Brother is Mohanlal’s follow-up to the recently concluded Ittymaani: Made in China. Both films are being touted as fun-filled, family-friendly entertainers.

Siddique has previously directed Mohanlal in Vietnam Colony and Ladies & Gentleman. The director’s last film was Bhaskar Oru Rascal, the Tamil remake of his own Bhaskar the Rascal. After Mohanlal completes work in Big Brother, he is expected to shift his focus to his directorial debut, a 3D fantasy epic titled Barroz.

Meanwhile, the actor will be launching the trailer of veteran director Joshy’s new film Porinju Mariam Jose at an event to be held tomorrow at Kochi’s Lulu Mall.