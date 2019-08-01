Home Entertainment Malayalam

First look of Mohanlal’s Big Brother released

The film marks director Siddique’s third collaboration with Mohanlal.

Published: 01st August 2019 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 12:42 PM   |  A+A-

Mohanlal in Big Brother's first look.

Mohanlal in Big Brother's first look.

By Express News Service

Mohanlal’s Big Brother started filming two weeks ago, and the makers have now revealed the first look of the actor in character. The film, which marks director Siddique’s third collaboration with Mohanlal, also features Anoop Menon, Sarjano Khalid, and Arbaaz Khan (his Malayalam debut).  

Big Brother is Mohanlal’s follow-up to the recently concluded Ittymaani: Made in China. Both films are being touted as fun-filled, family-friendly entertainers. 

Siddique has previously directed Mohanlal in Vietnam Colony and Ladies & Gentleman. The director’s last film was Bhaskar Oru Rascal, the Tamil remake of his own Bhaskar the Rascal. After Mohanlal completes work in Big Brother, he is expected to shift his focus to his directorial debut, a 3D fantasy epic titled Barroz. 

Meanwhile, the actor will be launching the trailer of veteran director Joshy’s new film Porinju Mariam Jose at an event to be held tomorrow at Kochi’s Lulu Mall.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mohanlal Big Brother Siddique Arbaaz Khan Anoop Menon Sarjano Khalid
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp