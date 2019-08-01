Home Entertainment Malayalam

Suresh Gopi, Lal to team up for a new thriller

The untitled Suresh Gopi-Lal film will be reportedly set against the backdrop of a forest.

Published: 01st August 2019 08:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st August 2019 08:25 AM   |  A+A-

Lal and Suresh Gopi

Lal (L) and Suresh Gopi

By Express News Service

As per the buzz doing the rounds, Suresh Gopi and Lal will team up for a new thriller helmed by Nithin Renji Panicker. There have been reports earlier of Nithin working on a sequel to the blockbuster, Lelam, written by his father Renji Panicker.

But the latest update is that it has been put on hold.The untitled Suresh Gopi-Lal film will be reportedly set against the backdrop of a forest and will have Idukki as the main location. 

National award-winning cinematographer Nikhil S Praveen (Bhayanakam) will be cranking the camera. MK Nassar will be producing it under the banner of Goodline Productions.

Meanwhile, Suresh Gopi has also signed another Malayalam project, which will be directed by Sathyan Anthikad’s son Anoop Sathyan. It will also have Shobana and Nazriya Nazim in important roles. Suresh Gopi is also part of the Tamil film Tamilarasan, which has Vijay Antony playing the main lead.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Suresh Gopi Lal Nithin Renji Panicker Lelam sequel Lal Suresh Gopi movie
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TNIE Explores: Chennai stylist's hair-raising offer catching on like fire
National Congress President Farooq Abdullah with party Vice-President Omar Abdullah after their meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Parliament in New Delhi Thursday Aug 1 2019. | PTI
Avoid any action that disrupts peace in Kashmir Valley: Omar Abdullah to PM
Gallery
Check out our list of 10 must watch Bollywood films that were based on real-life incidents.
From Article 15 to Talwar: 10 must watch Bollywood films based on real-life incidents
September 2019 will mark 25 years since the first episode of the insanely popular sitcom 'Friends' aired on TV. (Photo | Friends Forever 236 Instagram)
'Friends' 25th anniversary: Check out how the epic TV show was advertised
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp