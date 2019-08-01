Suresh Gopi, Lal to team up for a new thriller

By Express News Service

As per the buzz doing the rounds, Suresh Gopi and Lal will team up for a new thriller helmed by Nithin Renji Panicker. There have been reports earlier of Nithin working on a sequel to the blockbuster, Lelam, written by his father Renji Panicker.

But the latest update is that it has been put on hold.The untitled Suresh Gopi-Lal film will be reportedly set against the backdrop of a forest and will have Idukki as the main location.

National award-winning cinematographer Nikhil S Praveen (Bhayanakam) will be cranking the camera. MK Nassar will be producing it under the banner of Goodline Productions.

Meanwhile, Suresh Gopi has also signed another Malayalam project, which will be directed by Sathyan Anthikad’s son Anoop Sathyan. It will also have Shobana and Nazriya Nazim in important roles. Suresh Gopi is also part of the Tamil film Tamilarasan, which has Vijay Antony playing the main lead.