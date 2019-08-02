Home Entertainment Malayalam

Kumbalangi Nights star Anna Ben to lead Vineeth Sreenivasan production 'Helen'

Anna, who won much praise for playing Baby Mol—the girlfriend of Shane Nigam’s character in Kumbalangi Nights— will be the solo lead of the film.

Actress Anna Ben

Actress Anna Ben

By Express News Service

Kumbalangi Nights-fame Anna Ben will be starring in the second production venture of Vineeth Sreenivasan.

Titled Helen, the film will be directed by newcomer Mathukutty Xavier. The filmmaker has co-written the script with Alfred Kurian Joseph and Noble Babu Thomas.  

Shaan Rahman is handling the music and Shameer Muhammed the editing. Anend C Chandran is the cinematographer.

Anna, who won much praise for playing Baby Mol—the girlfriend of Shane Nigam's character in Kumbalangi Nights— will be the solo lead of the film, which will start rolling today.

This is Vineeth’s second production after Aanandam. He is producing it under the banner of Habit of Life.

Aju Varghese’s Funtastic Films will be handling the distribution. Meanwhile, Vineeth’s latest release Thaneer Mathan Dinangal is doing well in theatres.

Debutant Girish AD has directed the coming-of-age comedy which has another Kumbalangi Nights actor, Mathew Thomas, playing the lead.

Vineeth is also involved with Kunjeldho, the directorial debut of RJ Mathukutty, as a creative director.

