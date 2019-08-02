Home Entertainment Malayalam

Sunny Wayne joins Baburaj’s Black Coffee

'Black Coffee' has actor Baburaj not only in a writing and directing capacity but also as the character he played in the first film.

Published: 02nd August 2019 07:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd August 2019 07:33 AM   |  A+A-

Actor Sunny Wayne

By Express News Service

 

The sequel to Aashiq Abu’s Salt N Pepper, titled Black Coffee, started filming recently, and the latest update is that Sunny Wayne has joined the project.

As per reports, the actor will be playing the male lead.

Apart from Sunny, the other new additions to the cast are Rachana Narayanankutty, Lena, and Oviya.

ALSO READ: Sunny Wayne to produce Nivin Pauly’s Padavettu

The sequel has actor Baburaj not only in a writing and directing capacity but also as the character he played in the first film.

Also reprising their roles from the original are Shweta Menon, Lal, and Mythili.

Sunny will be also seen next in Pidikittapulli (with Ahaana Krishna) and Anugrahithan Antony (with Gouri Kishan).

Recently, he announced the launch of his production banner Sunny Wayne Productions, through which he will back the next Nivin Pauly-starrer, Padavettu, directed by Liju Krishna.

