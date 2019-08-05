Babu Antony to star in Akshay Kumar's 'Laxmmi Bomb'

By Express News Service

Malayalam action king Babu Antony will be soon seen in Laxmmi Bomb, an upcoming Hindi film starring Akshay Kumar and Kiara Advani.

The Hindi directorial debut of Tamil actor-cum-director-cum-choreographer Raghava Lawrence, the film is a remake of Lawrence’s Muni 2: Kanchana, the second in the ‘Muni’ horror series. Babu is expected to reprise the character he played in it, Akbar Bhai.

ALSO READ: Raghava Lawrence returns as director of 'Laxmmi Bomb'

Laxmmi Bomb has Kiara Advani playing the female lead while Akshay will be portraying the character played by Lawrence in the original. The concept of the Muni film series revolves around the protagonist being possessed by a vengeful ghost.

Babu made his Hindi debut in the 1988 film, Hatya, which was a remake of Fazil’s Poovinu Puthiya Poonthennal. He was last seen in a pivotal character in Kayamkulam Kochunni, as the mentor of Nivin Pauly’s titular protagonist. He also made a cameo appearance as Nivin’s father in Mikhael. Babu is slated to appear next in Omar Lulu’s Power Star, wherein he will play a don. He is also starring in an American crime film, Bullets Blade and Blood.