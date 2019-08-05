Home Entertainment Malayalam

Govind Vasantha to compose music for August Cinema’s next

'96' composer Govind Vasantha will be collaborating with Bombay Jayshree and singer-composer Bijibal for the film.

Published: 05th August 2019 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 09:43 AM   |  A+A-

Music composer Govind Vasantha

Music composer Govind Vasantha (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

'96' composer Govind Vasantha has announced that his next Malayalam project will be Prithvi, directed by debutant Abhijith Asokan and bankrolled by August Cinema.

Govind will be collaborating with Bombay Jayshree and singer-composer Bijibal for the film. Announced last year, the film is expected to start rolling soon.

ALSO READ: Nivin Pauly’s 'Padavettu' adds Govind Vasantha

Sharing the news on his social media page, Govind wrote, “I’m so glad to announce the first Malayalam film I committed after 96. Prithvi, directed by Abijith Asokan, is a movie with a beautiful, beautiful storyline and some great moments. And this one is close to my heart because I got two artists extraordinaire to sing for my songs —Bombay Jayshree and the best, Bijibal Maniyil.”

In addition to Prithvi, Govind is also working on the music for the upcoming Nivin Pauly-starrer Padavettu and Jeethu Joseph’s yet-to-be-titled Tamil film featuring Karthi, Jyothika, and Nikhila Vimal. He is also doing the music for the Vijay Sethupathi-Aditi Rao Hydari film Tughlaq Darbar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Govind Vasantha August Cinema
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp