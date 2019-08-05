Govind Vasantha to compose music for August Cinema’s next

By Express News Service

'96' composer Govind Vasantha has announced that his next Malayalam project will be Prithvi, directed by debutant Abhijith Asokan and bankrolled by August Cinema.

Govind will be collaborating with Bombay Jayshree and singer-composer Bijibal for the film. Announced last year, the film is expected to start rolling soon.

ALSO READ: Nivin Pauly’s 'Padavettu' adds Govind Vasantha

Sharing the news on his social media page, Govind wrote, “I’m so glad to announce the first Malayalam film I committed after 96. Prithvi, directed by Abijith Asokan, is a movie with a beautiful, beautiful storyline and some great moments. And this one is close to my heart because I got two artists extraordinaire to sing for my songs —Bombay Jayshree and the best, Bijibal Maniyil.”

In addition to Prithvi, Govind is also working on the music for the upcoming Nivin Pauly-starrer Padavettu and Jeethu Joseph’s yet-to-be-titled Tamil film featuring Karthi, Jyothika, and Nikhila Vimal. He is also doing the music for the Vijay Sethupathi-Aditi Rao Hydari film Tughlaq Darbar.