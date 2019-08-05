Home Entertainment Malayalam

Soubin Shahir has not done a character like 'Ambili' before: Tanvi Ram

Tanvi Ram, who makes her debut with Ambili, was fortunate enough to share the screen with Soubin Shahir.

Published: 05th August 2019 09:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th August 2019 09:48 AM   |  A+A-

Malayalam actress Tanvi Ram

Malayalam actress Tanvi Ram

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

To share the screen with Soubin Shahir is an opportunity that many aspiring actors yearn for. Kannur native Tanvi Ram, who makes her debut with Ambili, was fortunate enough to get that. She is paired opposite the actor in Ambili, a film backed by one of the premier production houses in India— E4 Entertainment—and helmed by Guppy-fame Johnpaul George.

In a chat with Express, Tanvi says Ambili is different from Guppy, adding that it’s a “family drama, love story, and a road movie all rolled into one”. Though she didn’t want to divulge too many details, she was kind enough to share that the film explores the depth of the bond shared by its three main characters, played by Soubin, Tanvi, and Naveen Nizam.

Ambili is also the first film for Naveen, Nazriya Nazim’s brother. He plays Bobby, the younger brother of Tanvi’s character Teena.

A former Miss Kerala finalist, Tanvi was a banking professional in Bengaluru for seven years before she turned her focus towards acting. The Miss Kerala experience was a huge confidence-booster for her, but it’s the two-week-long workshop for Ambili that alleviated her fear of the camera.

“While the pre-production was going on, I was in Kattappana with a few members of the cast as part of the workshop, which helped a lot. The interaction with my co-actors made me comfortable,” she recalls.

Speaking on her character’s connection to Soubin’s Ambili, she says, “Teena is a nurse, and since she knows Ambili from childhood, she is very close to him.”

When asked which film of Soubin turned her into a fan of the actor, she mentions the Dulquer-Parvathy film, Charlie. She also remembers being so impressed by Soubin’s relatively serious turn in Sudani from Nigeria. 

“I like how he is totally committed to his role, no matter how big or small,” she says. “It was after Sudani came out that the shoot of Ambili began. Soubin has not done a character like this before.”

Some of the technical crew of Guppy will be returning in Ambili too. It has music by Vishnu Vijay and lyrics by Vinayak Sasikumar. Newcomer Sharan Velayudhan Nair is the cinematographer. 

The film, produced jointly by E4 Entertainment and AV Anoop Productions, will be releasing this Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Tanvi Ram Ambili Soubin Shahir
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal)
Bengaluru overtakes Mumbai as best Indian city for students, says study
An engineer work on cars lined up at manufacturing plant near Pune. (File photo | Reuters)
India's manufacturing sector growth inches up in July on new orders, higher output
President Ram Nath Kovind. (Photo| PTI)
Triple talaq bill gets President Kovind's assent, becomes Act
Metro Water officials inspecting progress of work in the Kodungaiyur treatment plant on Monday
Chennai set to become first Indian city to supply recycled sewage to industries

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Gopalswamy Ayyangar (Photo | Wikimedia Commons)
Do you know about the Tamil Nadu man who drafted Article 370?
Former finance minister P Chidambaram
Worst day in constitutional history of India: P Chidambaram on Article 370
Gallery
Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs De Ligt: Top five most costly defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp