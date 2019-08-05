Soubin Shahir has not done a character like 'Ambili' before: Tanvi Ram

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

To share the screen with Soubin Shahir is an opportunity that many aspiring actors yearn for. Kannur native Tanvi Ram, who makes her debut with Ambili, was fortunate enough to get that. She is paired opposite the actor in Ambili, a film backed by one of the premier production houses in India— E4 Entertainment—and helmed by Guppy-fame Johnpaul George.

In a chat with Express, Tanvi says Ambili is different from Guppy, adding that it’s a “family drama, love story, and a road movie all rolled into one”. Though she didn’t want to divulge too many details, she was kind enough to share that the film explores the depth of the bond shared by its three main characters, played by Soubin, Tanvi, and Naveen Nizam.

Ambili is also the first film for Naveen, Nazriya Nazim’s brother. He plays Bobby, the younger brother of Tanvi’s character Teena.

A former Miss Kerala finalist, Tanvi was a banking professional in Bengaluru for seven years before she turned her focus towards acting. The Miss Kerala experience was a huge confidence-booster for her, but it’s the two-week-long workshop for Ambili that alleviated her fear of the camera.

“While the pre-production was going on, I was in Kattappana with a few members of the cast as part of the workshop, which helped a lot. The interaction with my co-actors made me comfortable,” she recalls.

Speaking on her character’s connection to Soubin’s Ambili, she says, “Teena is a nurse, and since she knows Ambili from childhood, she is very close to him.”

When asked which film of Soubin turned her into a fan of the actor, she mentions the Dulquer-Parvathy film, Charlie. She also remembers being so impressed by Soubin’s relatively serious turn in Sudani from Nigeria.

“I like how he is totally committed to his role, no matter how big or small,” she says. “It was after Sudani came out that the shoot of Ambili began. Soubin has not done a character like this before.”

Some of the technical crew of Guppy will be returning in Ambili too. It has music by Vishnu Vijay and lyrics by Vinayak Sasikumar. Newcomer Sharan Velayudhan Nair is the cinematographer.

The film, produced jointly by E4 Entertainment and AV Anoop Productions, will be releasing this Friday.