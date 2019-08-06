Ajay Devaloka's Aaraam Thirukalpana to roll next month

Sajin Shrijith By

Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Nithya Menen and Shine Tom Chacko will be starring in director Ajay Devaloka’s second film, a crime thriller. The film has been titled Araam Thirukalpana and the latest update is that the team is planning to begin shooting by the end of September.

Devaloka, who made his debut with the independent sci-fi film WHO, was working on its sequel when the idea of Aaraam Thirukalpana was presented to him by his wife, sound designer Vishaka Bokhil. The couple will be producing the film through their production banner Corridor 6. Devaloka is developing the screenplay with Mohammed Jishad and Shabna.

According to the filmmaker, Nithya will be playing a character with many complex layers. “We felt only she can pull off a character like that. Nithya was our only choice since the time we started working on this concept and script. I was excited when she immediately agreed to do it after hearing the narration,” he says. Shine Tom, who last seen in Unda and Ishq, will be playing a police officer, whom Devaloka calls a “powerful character”. The rest of the cast is being finalised.

The film will be shot in Kozhikode and Chikkamagaluru. Though Devaloka’s last film was meant for a niche audience, this time he is hoping to reach a wider audience. “Since it’s an emotion-driven plot with equal priority given to the sound and visuals, we are also aiming to score well in the technical department,” he says.

Aside from Aaraam Thirukalpana, Nithya will be also seen in Mysskin’s highly-anticipated Tamil film Psycho, TK Rajeev Kumar’s Kolaambi, and Jagan Shakti’s Mission Mangal. Shine, on the other hand, has Shane Nigam-starrer Veyil and Nivin Pauly-starrer Padavettu coming up next.