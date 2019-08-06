Home Entertainment Malayalam

Ajay Devaloka's Aaraam Thirukalpana to roll next month

Starring Nithya Menen and Shine Tom Chacko, the crime thriller will be shot in Kozhikode and Chikkamagaluru.

Published: 06th August 2019 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Nithya Menen

Nithya Menen

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

We had earlier reported that Nithya Menen and Shine Tom Chacko will be starring in director Ajay Devaloka’s second film, a crime thriller. The film has been titled Araam Thirukalpana and the latest update is that the team is planning to begin shooting by the end of September.

Devaloka, who made his debut with the independent sci-fi film WHO, was working on its sequel when the idea of Aaraam Thirukalpana was presented to him by his wife, sound designer Vishaka Bokhil. The couple will be producing the film through their production banner Corridor 6. Devaloka is developing the screenplay with Mohammed Jishad and Shabna.

According to the filmmaker, Nithya will be playing a character with many complex layers. “We felt only she can pull off a character like that. Nithya was our only choice since the time we started working on this concept and script. I was excited when she immediately agreed to do it after hearing the narration,” he says. Shine Tom, who last seen in Unda and Ishq, will be playing a police officer, whom Devaloka calls a “powerful character”. The rest of the cast is being finalised.

The film will be shot in Kozhikode and Chikkamagaluru. Though Devaloka’s last film was meant for a niche audience, this time he is hoping to reach a wider audience. “Since it’s an emotion-driven plot with equal priority given to the sound and visuals, we are also aiming to score well in the technical department,” he says.

Aside from Aaraam Thirukalpana, Nithya will be also seen in Mysskin’s highly-anticipated Tamil film Psycho, TK Rajeev Kumar’s Kolaambi, and Jagan Shakti’s Mission Mangal. Shine, on the other hand, has Shane Nigam-starrer Veyil and Nivin Pauly-starrer Padavettu coming up next.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ajay Devaloka Nithya Menen Shine Tom Chacko Araam Thirukalpana
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp