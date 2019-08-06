Joju George and Lena start shooting for big-budget film Oru Rathri Oru Pakal

By Express News Service

Joju George and Lena have started shooting for their next film Oru Rathri Oru Pakal at Thiruvananthapuram. The film, said to be a socially relevant drama, is directed by Thomas Benjamin from his own script, which will talk about the increasingly exacerbating alienation of parents in their old age and ways to eradicate it.

The film also stars a host of big names such as Anarkali Marikkar, Nadia Moidu, Shanti Krishna, Renji Panicker, Siddique, Nedumudi Venu, Vijayaraghavan, Indrans, Babu Namboothiri, KPAC Lalitha, and Seethalakshmi.

A big-budget film, Oru Rathri Oru Pakal will be shot in Kerala, Dubai, and Canada. The camera has been assigned to veteran KP Nambiathiri and editing to Sobin K Soman. Samson Vishwanathan is jointly the producing the film with Unni Contractor, A Ameer Khan, and Arathi Nair.

