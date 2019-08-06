Soubin Shahir-starrer Ambili audio launch held in Kochi

By Express News Service

The star-studded audio launch of Soubin Shahir-starrer Ambili was held at Kochi’s Lulu mall on Sunday. Kunchacko Boban, Soubin, Nazriya Nazim, Naveen Nazim, Tanvi Ram, Dileesh Pothan, Grace Antony, and director Johnpaul George took part in the event.

The makers have already released two tracks from the film - Njan Jackson Allada and Aaradhike. The former has already gone viral, and since its video features an energetic Soubin doing a dance, Kunchacko Boban told the audience that he came there to see the actor perform.

A musical extravaganza featuring composer Vishnu Vijay, singers Benny Dayal, Antony Dasan, Sooraj Santosh, and Madhuvanti Narayan were conducted as part of the event. Ambili is the second film from Johnpaul George after Guppy. Featuring Soubin, Tanvi, and Naveen in the lead roles, the film will be released this Friday.