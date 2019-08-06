Home Entertainment Malayalam

Soubin Shahir-starrer Ambili audio launch held in Kochi

The makers have already released two tracks from the film— Njan Jackson Allada and Aaradhike.

Published: 06th August 2019 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th August 2019 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

Soubin Shahir (L), Kunchacko Boban and Nazriya Nazim (R) at Ambili audio launch

Soubin Shahir (L), Kunchacko Boban and Nazriya Nazim (R) at Ambili audio launch

By Express News Service

The star-studded audio launch of Soubin Shahir-starrer Ambili was held at Kochi’s Lulu mall on Sunday. Kunchacko Boban, Soubin, Nazriya Nazim, Naveen Nazim, Tanvi Ram, Dileesh Pothan, Grace Antony, and director Johnpaul George took part in the event.

The makers have already released two tracks from the film - Njan Jackson Allada and Aaradhike. The former has already gone viral, and since its video features an energetic Soubin doing a dance, Kunchacko Boban told the audience that he came there to see the actor perform.

A musical extravaganza featuring composer Vishnu Vijay, singers Benny Dayal, Antony Dasan, Sooraj Santosh, and Madhuvanti Narayan were conducted as part of the event. Ambili is the second film from Johnpaul George after Guppy. Featuring Soubin, Tanvi, and Naveen in the lead roles, the film will be released this Friday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Ambili Lulu mall Soubin Shahir Kunchacko Boban Nazriya Nazim Njan Jackson Allada
India Matters
Pauline composts biowaste on a 'Khamba' composting pot. (Photo | EPS)
Follow bio-medical waste mgmt rules or pay penalties, hospitals told
A swollen Aghanashini river flooded a road near Hegde village of Kumta on Monday (Photo | EPS)
Over 100 flood-hit families shifted to rehab centres in Uttara Kannada
For representational purposes (File Photo | AFP)
Indian High Commission in Pakistan demands more security
Representational Image.
Startup helps veggie farmers in Telangana get right prices

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rajalakshmi Parthasarathy, founder and dean of the PSBB Group of institutions, passed away aged 93.
RIP Mrs YGP: Founder of PSBB Schools passes away
Senior Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad (File | PTI)
Leh is also anti-Article 370 but pro Union Territory: Ghulam Nabi Azad
Gallery
#1 Harry Maguire, £80 million, Leicester to Manchester United (August 2019) | AP
From Harry Maguire to Matthijs de Ligt: Top five most expensive defenders of all time
Courtesy of his Edgbaston epic, Steve Smith edged closer to making Ashes history.
Ashes 2019: Steve Smith only behind Don Bradman and Jack Hobbs
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp