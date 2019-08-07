Soubin Shahir's 'Android Kunjappan' gets a release date

By Express News Service

One of Soubin Shahir’s upcoming films, Android Kunjappan ver. 5.25, is most likely going to release on November 8. The film, helmed by production designer-turned-director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval, wrapped up its shoot recently.

The film’s first-look featuring a smiling Soubin with a robot had piqued the curiosity of film buffs. Shot in Kerala and Russia, the film has cinematography by Sanu Varghese (Badhaai Ho, Karthik Calling Karthik). It is produced by Santosh T Kuruvilla under the banner of Moonshot Entertainment.

The other Soubin films to look forward to are Sidharth Bharathan’s Jinn, Aashiq Abu’s untitled film, Vikruthi (with Suraj Venjaramoodu), Santosh Sivan’s Jack and Jill (with Manju Warrier and Kalidas Jayaram). He is also slated to work with Kunchacko Boban in his second directorial after Parava.