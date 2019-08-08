'Balaramapuram' to throw light on the plight of handloom weavers

Sajin Shrijith By

Actor MR Gopakumar has been cast in an independent film which tells the story of handloom weavers from Balaramapuram. The film, named after the place, will throw light on the weavers’ plight and the slowly dwindling art of producing authentic handwoven textiles.

The film, written and directed by Aji Chandrasekhar, went on the floors recently and the makers have now released a first-look poster featuring Gopakumar as the protagonist Apu Shaliyar, a seasoned weaver championing the cause of his ilk and is working towards setting up of an independent, handloom-focused textile showroom and thereby finding a market for unadulterated fabric created by his neglected community.

“With the advent of modern technology, the situation of the traditional Kaithari weavers who work the old-fashioned way is worsening. They are also being exploited by certain individuals who take a major chunk of the credit and profit of their hard work.

We wanted to address this and find a way, through our film, to improve their situation,” says Chandrasekhar, who has previously directed several short films. The low-budget film is an initiative undertaken by a 50-member collective that comprises theatre artistes and short filmmakers.

Balaramapuram is being produced by the collective through a WhatsApp group called Chandrashree Creations. GK Harish Mani is the music director while Gokul Krishnan is cranking the camera.

An active member in theatre, television, and cinema, Gopakumar made his debut in Adoor Gopalakrishnan’s Mathilukal and also appeared in the filmmaker’s Vidheyan. The two-time State award winner had played prominent roles in films such as Pulimurugan, Neythukaran, and Ozhimuri.