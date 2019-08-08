Sunny Wayne-Gouri Kishan film moves into post-production

By Express News Service

Sunny Wayne’s next film Anugraheethan Antony wrapped up production recently and the film has now moved into the post-production stage. Debutant Prince Joy’s maiden directorial is being touted as a relatable, family-oriented love story. The makers have told us earlier that it will be a blend of fantasy and reality.

96-fame Gouri Kishan is playing the female lead. It is her second Malayalam film after the newly released Margam Kali. Anugraheethan Antony will also have Saiju Kurup, Indrans, and Biju Sopanam playing supporting characters. An adorable dog will be also playing a prominent character.

The script was written by Naveen T Manilal from a story by Jishnu R Nair and Aswin Prakash. Selvakumar has shot the film while Arjun Ben is working on the edits. Arun Muraleedharan has composed the music. The film is being produced jointly by M Shijith and Thushar S under the banners Lekshya Entertainments and Retconn Cinemas respectively.