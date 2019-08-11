National Film Award Jury chairman slams Mammootty fans

By Express News Service

KOCHI: The chairman of the National Film Award Jury, on Saturday, posted on his Facebook page that he had sent a message to actor Mammootty complaining about the members of the fan club of the actor. According to director Rahul Rawail, he was facing severe abuse on his facebook page by fans of Mammootty after the declaration of National Film Awards on Friday. The jury headed by Rahul Rawail has selected actors Ayushmann Khuranna and Vicky Kaushal for the best actor's award. The members of the Mammootty fans club were posting abuses on Rahul's page for neglecting the Mollywood veteran's much-appreciated performance as Amudhavan in the Tamil movie Peranbu.

The Facebook post of Rahul Rawail read: “Hi, Mr Mammootty. There has been a lot of hate mail, that too extremely nasty that I have been receiving from your fans or so-called fan clubs as to why you were not given the National award as best actor for the film Peranbu. Let me set the record straight. Firstly, Nobody has the right to question a jury decision. Your film had been rejected by the regional panel and hence did not contend in the central panel. Your fans and/or devotees should stop fighting for a lost cause. Never question a jury,” read the post.

The screenshot of the FB post of Rahul Rawail being circulated on

various social media platforms.



He also posted another post saying that Mammootty has apologised to him. “ Sorry, Sir. I do not know about it. Still, I apologise,” Rahul said.

However, the privacy settings of both the Facebook posts were later changed to private. Discussions are going at various Film groups on the authenticity of the screenshots, especially the one saying that Mammootty has apologised to the Chairman.

Mammootty is yet to comment on the issue.