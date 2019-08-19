Prasanna plays antagonist in Prithviraj's 'Brother’s Day', check out his first look

By Express News Service

We had reported earlier that Tamil actor Prasanna is playing the antagonist in Prithviraj’s 'Brother’s Day'. The first look of the actor’s character in the film has been revealed by the makers.

Prasanna is known for his appearances in films such as 'Chennaiyil Oru Naal', 'Anjathey', and 'Thupparivalan'. 'Brother’s Day' is his Malayalam debut.

The Kalabhavan Shajohn directorial, which also features a stellar ensemble cast comprising Aishwarya Lekshmi, Madonna Sebastien, and Miya George, is scheduled as an Onam release. It is expected to be a fun-filled family entertainer.

'Brother’s Day' marks the directorial debut of Shajohn. Interestingly, he played the character Aloshy in Prithviraj’s directorial debut, 'Lucifer'.

The film is produced by Listin Stephen under the banner of Magic Frames.