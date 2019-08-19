Sunny Wayne, Shine Tom Chacko join Dulquer Salman in Sukumara Kurup biopic

Home Entertainment Malayalam

Published: 19th August 2019 09:56 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th August 2019 02:13 PM

Dulquer Salman will play criminal Sukumara Kurup in a biopic.

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

The ball has finally started rolling on Kurup, director Srinath Rajendran’s upcoming biopic of Sukumara Kurup, starring Dulquer Salmaan in the eponymous role.

The latest update is that Shine Tom Chacko and Sunny Wayne have been cast in the film, confirmed by Shine himself.

When asked what audiences can expect from the highly anticipated film on one of the most elusive criminals in history, Shine says, “The script is based on things we have heard from different people. It’s not a fictional take on the events surrounding Kurup. The material has been gathered from several sources—eyewitness testimonials, viewpoints, hearsay, and so on.”

The rest of the cast is still being finalised.

The makers have put out a notification for an audition process that will be conducted 20th August 2019 at the Golden Hall of Palakkad’s Jobys Mall from 9.30 am to 4.30 pm. Age no bar. As the film is set in 1984, candidates who closely fit the look of people from that time period will be given high priority.

Shine recently delivered noteworthy performances back-to-back in Ishq and Unda. In addition to Kurup, he will be sharing the screen with Ishq co-star Shane Nigam again in Veyil and then with Nithya Menen in Aaraam Thirukalpana.

The former has yet to begin filming whereas the latter—a psychological thriller—is expected to go on floors by the beginning of October. Shine will be playing a police officer in the psychological thriller.

Kurup will mark Sunny Wayne’s third collaboration with Srinath Rajendran after Second Show (acting debut of both Dulquer and Sunny) and Koothara. Aside from Kurup, he will be seen next in Anugraheethan Antony, Vrutham, and Pidikittapulli.

