Chattampi Swamy award for Adoor Gopalakrishnan

By Express News Service

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : Filmmaker Adoor Gopalakrishnan will be presented with an award instituted in the name of Chattampi Swami. August 28 marks the 166 birth anniversary of Chattampi Swami. Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran will inaugurate the commemorative meet and will present the award to the filmmaker. The award includes a citation and a purse of Rs 11,111.

The award will be given away on Saturday at Press Club, Thiruvananthapuram, at 5 pm. Other personalities who will be given the awards include advocate K Anilkumar, Karumam V Radhakrishnan Nair, Chitra Mohan. The commemorative speech will be delivered by Gururatnam Jnanatapaswi.