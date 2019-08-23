Isakkinte Ithihasam to release next week

By Express News Service

Debutant RK Ajay Kumar’s Isakkinte Ithihasam, which has Siddique playing the titular character, has been scheduled for release on August 30.



The film is expected to be a mix of comedy and thriller, and features a host of popular faces alongside Siddique such as Bhagath Manuel, Kalabhavan Shajohn, Ambika Mohan, Sreejith Ravi, Kottayam Pradeep, Jaffer Idukki, and Ashokan among others.

Ayyappan R is backing the film under the banner of Uma Maheshwara Creations. The script has been written by Subash and RK Ajayakumar. TD Sreenivas has cranked the camera while Shamjith Muhammed handled the editing. The music has been composed by Gopi Sundar.

Siddique, last seen in Margam Kali, has been consistently delivering good performances lately. He will be also seen next in two Mohanlal films, Ittymaani and Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham.