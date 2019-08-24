Shane Nigam’s Valiya Perunnaal to release in October

By Express News Service

The makers of Shane Nigam’s Valiya Perunnaal has revealed that the film will be hitting theatres in October.

A second poster, featuring the characters of Shane and Himika Bose, has been released.

Valiya Perunnal will also see Shane reuniting with his Kumbalangi Nights co-star Soubin Shahir. Joju George will be also appearing in a key role.

The female lead is Himika Bose, who was part of the Akshay Kumar film, Padman. The film marks the directorial debut of Dimal Dennis. Monisha Rajeev is producing it in association with Anwar Rasheed.