Teaser of Rajisha Vijayan’s 'Finals' out

The first footage from Rajisha Vijayan’s sports drama, Finals, has dropped online. The film, which has been scheduled as an Onam release, has Rajisha playing a cyclist training to participate in the 2020 Olympics. Arun PR is making his directorial debut with the film which is produced by Maniyanpilla Raju and Prajeev.

Rajisha, who was last seen in the coming-of-age film June, will be sharing the screen with Suraj Venjaramoodu and Niranj Suresh. The former is playing Rajisha’s father and the latter her romantic interest. Kailas Menon has composed the music. Priya Prakash Varrier has sung a track for the film.