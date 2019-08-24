Home Entertainment Malayalam

Vijay Babu announces new project 'Sullu'

The film has been directed and photographed by newcomers Vishnu Baradwaj and Stijin Starview respectively. 

Actor Vijay Babu

Actor Vijay Babu (Photo | Actor Vijay Babu's official Facebook page)

Vijay Babu has announced the 12th film from his production banner Friday Film House, a thriller titled Sullu. 

It’s also the second film from the company’s recently launched offshoot, Friday Film House Experiments, after Janamaithri. The new division was started with the aim of encouraging first-time filmmakers.
Sharing the first-look poster, Vijay Babu said, “Sullu will be a thriller, put together by a group of immensely talented young newcomers fresh from film school at a very minuscule budget which is probably lesser than the cost of two scenes in a big-budget superstar movie.”

Vijay Babu also added that Master Vasudev, who plays the character Jithu in the film, has surprised him with his “mindblowing performance”. The team is hoping to release it soon.

