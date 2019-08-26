Meet Kumbarees’ Ronna Joe

By Express News Service

The new Friday release 'Kumbarees' saw the debut of another young face, Ronna Joe.

The Palakkad-native, who plays Queen-fame Eldo Mathew’s romantic interest, was pursuing her MBA in the US when she got the opportunity to be part of this friendship-based film which also stars Angamaly Diaries-fame Tito Wilson and Ashwin Jose (as her brother).

Born to Jose Jesudasan and Suma Jose, Ronna reveals that she had been fascinated by movies from her childhood but wasn’t encouraged by her parents back then.

A modelling and dance enthusiast, Ronna was sent the film’s script after the Kumbarees team was impressed by her Tik Tok videos and pictures.

Directed by debutant Sagar Hari, Kumbarees was shot in Alappuzha and revolves around an incident involving a group of friends. Ramesh Pisharody and Vijayakumar also play important characters in the film which is backed by Joby George of Goodwill Entertainments.