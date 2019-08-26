Home Entertainment Malayalam

On a roll

Sudeep Elamon on his career and the photography of Rajisha Vijayan’s Finals. 

Published: 26th August 2019 10:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2019 10:17 AM   |  A+A-

Sudeep Elamon

Sudeep Elamon

By Ramu R
Express News Service

With Finals set to hit theatres on September 6, Sudeep Elamon, the cinematographer of the film, is on cloud nine.

As a person who loves adventure games and scuba diving, Sudeep couldn’t refuse to be a part of the sports drama directed by P R Arun.

“The emotional element of the story that portrays the bond between a father and daughter is what attracted me towards taking up the project,” noted Sudeep.

Capturing the scenes involving cycling was a challenging task for the cinematographer and his team as it required them to keep the camera close to the athletes and include all angles to track their movement. Also, the visuals had to be shot using specialised drones to get the feel of an international cycling event.

“Shots from helicopters are normally used while covering international cycling events, so recreating the scene using drones was difficult as it is not something that we normally see in Malayalam movies,’’ Sudeep said.

The cycling scenes in the movie were shot in Kattappana and places in Thiruvananthapuram like the LNCPE ground and Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium.

“The early stages of the protagonist’s career that show her training as an athlete were shot in the city,’’ he added.

As the son of prominent wildlife filmmaker and photographer Suresh Elamon, Suddep has always been interested in following his father’s footsteps.

“My father shot the Kerala forest which was shown in the BBC’s documentary Land of the Tiger (1997). I had also attended the Green Oscar Film festival (2003) in London with him which greatly developed my interest in wildlife photography”.

Sudeep’s Life Force 2, a wildlife documentary that he did as part of an Animal Planet series was a finalist at the C M S Vatavaran Film festival held in 2013 at New Delhi.

The documentary tries to show the existence of Gondwana, the supercontinent that existed 30 million years ago.

“We shot the purple frog in India, which emerged from mud only eight or seven days a year. Its closest relative is located in Madagascar that is close to East Africa.

It’s proof that India and Africa were one at that time”.

Apart from shooting wildlife and commercial films Sudeep has also jointly directed the film Sleeplessly yours with his friend Goutham Soorya in 2017. The film shows the life of couple Jessy and Maanu who experiments with sleep deprivation.

“After the characters are deprived of sleep for more than three days, they are emotionally and physically affected. Its impact be likened to that of drugs or alcohol as the characters began to hallucinate”, the 27-year-old filmmaker said.

The film Sleeplessly Yours was also among the top ten Malayalam films was screened during last year’s International Film Festival of Kerala (IFFK). Presently Sudeep is shooting for the Prithviraj—Biju Menon starrer Ayyappanum Koshyum in Attappady, Palakkad.  

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Sudeep Elamon
India Matters
Sabarinathan being recognized
With one hand tied up, youngster from TN's Nagapattinam swims 10 km in sea
India's second moon mission Chandrayaan-2 lifts off onboard GSLV Mk III-M1 launch vehicle from Satish Dhawan Space Center at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh, July 22 2019. (Photo | ISRO)
ISRO quiz top scorers to watch Chandrayaan-2 landing with PM Modi
The villagers were so happy to see the DM that they carried him on a palanquin. (Photo| EPS)
Mizoram locals see a DM in their village for first time, give him a palanquin ride
Representational image (Photo | EPS)
International Dog Day: Five times we failed our strays

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Software developer Mantena Lakshmi Narayana Raju took up organic farming as a profession in Buddham village of Bapatla Mandal in Guntur district | Express
TNIE Explores: This techie from Guntur ditched his US job for farming
Mortal remains of Former Finance Minister Arun Jaitley being taken to BJP headquarters in New Delhi on Sunday. | (Arun Kumar | EPS)
Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders across political spectrum bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Gallery
Former finance minister Arun Jaitley was cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi with full State honours on 25 August 2019 in the presence of relatives, top leaders from across the political spectrum and scores of his admirers and party workers. We trace his final journey through photographs. Seen here are Baba Ramdev, Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh and Venkaiah Naidu with Jaitley's kin. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
IN PICTURES | Farewell, Arun Jaitley: Leaders bridge political divide to bid adieu to Mr Dependable
Union Law Minister Arun Jaitley with General Secretary Pramod Mahajan and Uma Bharati along with other Union Ministers during the State Election Managing Committe Meeting. (Photo| PTI)
Arun Jaitley: A walk down the memory lane
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp