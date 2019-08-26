WATCH | Trailers of 'Brother’s Day', 'Love Action Drama' out

By Express News Service

The trailers of two upcoming Onam releases, Brother’s Day and Love Action Drama, have been released online. Judging by the footage in both, they seem tailor-made for the festival season. Love Action Drama is set for September 5 and Brother’s Day for September 6.

While the Brother’s Day trailer teased a seriocomic family entertainer, the latter seems to be a romantic comedy with Nivin’s character Dineshan slightly reminiscent of his character from the hit Premam.

WATCH TRAILER:

The directorial debut of actor Kalabhavan Shajohn, Brother’s Day also stars Aishwarya Lekshmi, Madonna Sebastian, and Miya George.

Love Action Drama sees Nivin pairing up for the first time with Nayanthara. The Dhyan Sreenivasan directorial, shot in Chennai and Kerala, also stars Aju Varghese.

WATCH TRAILER:

Aju is also producing the film with his friend Vaisakh through the banner of Funtastic Films. There will be also appearances from Sreenivasan, Vineeth Sreenivasan.