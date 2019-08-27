Lijo Jose Pellissery begins his next with Joju George, Chemban Vinod

By Express News Service

While film buffs are eagerly awaiting his Jallikattu, maverick filmmaker Lijo Jose Pellissery has already started filming his next in Idukki. The yet-to-be-titled project stars Chemban Vinod Jose and Joju George.

As per reports, Kammattipadam-fame Madhu Neelakandan has been roped in as the cinematographer.

The combination of Joju-Chemban has already worked its magic in the newly released Joshiy film Porinju Mariam Jose.

Though Chemban has worked in almost every film of Lijo beginning with Nayakan, this is the first time that Joju is collaborating with Lijo.

The actor is going through a great phase right now, following the success of Joseph, in which he played a retired police officer investigating a sensational case.

Meanwhile, Jallikattu, which stars Chemban, Antony Varghese and Sabumon Abdusamad, is set to premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival.

The theatrical release has been scheduled for October. It is based on S Hareesh’s short story Maoist.