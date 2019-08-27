'Ranam' composer Jakes Bejoy to score Prithviraj-Biju Menon’s next 'Ayyappanum Koshiyum'

By Express News Service

After delivering chart-topping work in Prithviraj’s Ranam, Jakes Bejoy has joined the actor’s new film Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

The Sachy directorial will have Prithviraj sharing the screen with Biju Menon for the second time after Anarkali, Sachy’s directorial debut.

The film is being touted as a mass action film. Prithviraj will play a retired army officer while Biju will play a sub-inspector.

The shoot is expected to begin next month in and around Attapadi.

Sachy’s friend Sasidharan and director Ranjith are jointly bankrolling the film. Sudeep Elamon (Sleeplessly Yours) will be cranking the camera.

Prithviraj is currently shooting for director Lal Jr’s Driving Licence which also has Suraj Venjaramoodu in a pivotal part.

Biju is slated to appear in Vellimoonga director Jibu Jacob’s Adhyarathri and Rajeev Ravi’s Thuramukham.

Apart from Ayyappanum Koshiyum, Jakes has Santhosh Sivan’s Jack & Jill, Tovino Thomas’ 563 St. Charles Street, and Jayasurya’s Anveshanam coming up next.