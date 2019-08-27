Home Entertainment Malayalam

Siddique is an idealistic priest in 'Isakkinte Ithihasam': Director RK Ajayakumar

Director Ajayakumar talks about his debut film which features Siddique in the lead

Published: 27th August 2019 01:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2019 12:56 PM   |  A+A-

Siddique in ' Isakkinte Ithihasam'.

Siddique in ' Isakkinte Ithihasam'.

By Sajin Shrijith
Express News Service

It’s been a long time since we have seen Siddique play the main character in a film. In director RK Ajayakumar’s debut feature Isakkinte Ithihasam, the actor plays the eponymous protagonist, a priest of a parish in Thodupuzha. 

The film, which has been scripted jointly by Ajayakumar and Subash Kootickal, is set to release this Friday.

Ajayakumar tells us the film is a humorous mystery. Siddique is joined by another veteran, Ashokan, in the role of a U.S-based businessman named George, whose nickname is ‘George Washington’. 

Giving us the gist about the film, the director says, “It’s about the situations that involve this priest and the characters from his neighbourhood, including George and his relatives. And then one day, the money kept aside for the renovation of his church goes missing and everyone is suspected. There is humour, suspense, and emotions.”

The filmmaker, who worked in television and advertising for over a decade, adds that though the mystery element made the script more interesting, there is a thought-provoking message that would make everyone think, irrespective of their religion. 

“We felt it would be very relevant for this time and age. And Isak happens to be someone who is quite philosophical and idealistic. He is not the typical priest we often see in movies,” he says.

Ajayakumar is all praise for Siddique, whom he calls a wonderful performer. “When the dubbing session was in progress, there was this day where he wanted to wrap up his work early so he could attend a wedding in the evening. But he became so engrossed in the work that he skipped the wedding to sit through the evening and finish it. He told me that certain films and scenes can be so powerful that you are willing to do anything to make them work,” recalls Ajayakumar.

He mentions a song in the film written by Harinarayanan that holds special significance given the lyrics’ philosophical nature.

The music has been composed by Gopi Sundar.

The film is being backed by R. Ayyappan, a friend of Ajayakumar.

Stay up to date on all the latest Entertainment Malayalam news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Isakkinte Ithihasam Siddique
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
PM Narendra Modi gets real on the Indian economy
Sumit Nagal of India returns to Roger Federer during their US Open clash. (Photo | AP)
US Open: Roger Federer predicts a solid career for Sumit Nagal
Assam: People wait in a queue to check their names on the draft of the state's National Register of Citizens. (File | PTI)
Needy people excluded from final NRC list to get free legal aid
For representational purposes
Triple talaq: Muslim women coming out in large numbers to file FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PV Sindhu
World champion PV Sindhu returns to hero's welcome outside airport in New Delhi
BJP MP Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur pays tributes to former Union minister Arun Jaitley and former chief minister of Madhya Pradesh Babulal Gaur during a condolence meeting at the party’s state headquarters in Bhopal, Monday | pti
Bhopal MP Pragya Thakur says Opposition's 'marak shakti' behind Swaraj, Jaitley deaths
Gallery
Does the top-tier Spanish football seem lifeless this season?  Well, here are some of the big guns who are missing from action this season and when to expect them to rule La Liga again. (Photos | Agencies)
La Liga injured players list | From Luis Suarez to Diego Costa, players who are missing from action and why
281: VVS Laxman, India v Australia, Kolkata, 2001 | India, beaten by 10 wickets in the series opener by an all-time great Australia side, were staring at another defeat when captain Steve Waugh made them follow-on at Eden Gardens. In the second innings
From VVS Laxman to Ben Stokes: Six greatest Test innings of all-time
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp