Siddique is an idealistic priest in 'Isakkinte Ithihasam': Director RK Ajayakumar

Sajin Shrijith

It’s been a long time since we have seen Siddique play the main character in a film. In director RK Ajayakumar’s debut feature Isakkinte Ithihasam, the actor plays the eponymous protagonist, a priest of a parish in Thodupuzha.

The film, which has been scripted jointly by Ajayakumar and Subash Kootickal, is set to release this Friday.

Ajayakumar tells us the film is a humorous mystery. Siddique is joined by another veteran, Ashokan, in the role of a U.S-based businessman named George, whose nickname is ‘George Washington’.

Giving us the gist about the film, the director says, “It’s about the situations that involve this priest and the characters from his neighbourhood, including George and his relatives. And then one day, the money kept aside for the renovation of his church goes missing and everyone is suspected. There is humour, suspense, and emotions.”

The filmmaker, who worked in television and advertising for over a decade, adds that though the mystery element made the script more interesting, there is a thought-provoking message that would make everyone think, irrespective of their religion.

“We felt it would be very relevant for this time and age. And Isak happens to be someone who is quite philosophical and idealistic. He is not the typical priest we often see in movies,” he says.

Ajayakumar is all praise for Siddique, whom he calls a wonderful performer. “When the dubbing session was in progress, there was this day where he wanted to wrap up his work early so he could attend a wedding in the evening. But he became so engrossed in the work that he skipped the wedding to sit through the evening and finish it. He told me that certain films and scenes can be so powerful that you are willing to do anything to make them work,” recalls Ajayakumar.

He mentions a song in the film written by Harinarayanan that holds special significance given the lyrics’ philosophical nature.

The music has been composed by Gopi Sundar.

The film is being backed by R. Ayyappan, a friend of Ajayakumar.