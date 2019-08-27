WATCH trailer | Anusree Nair, Aparna Gopinath and Siju Wilson’s 'Safe' ready for release

By Express News Service

The Anusree Nair, Aparna Gopinath and Siju Wilson starrer Safe is being readied for release. An intriguing trailer of the thriller was released online yesterday.

Safe will reportedly address a socially relevant subject. Directed by debutant Pradip Kalipurayath, the film is produced jointly by Shaji Pallarimangalam (also the writer) and Sarju Mathew under the banner of Epiphany Entertainments.

Urmila Unni, Hareesh Peradi, and Anjali Nair are also part of the cast.

Anusree was last seen in Mammootty’s MadhuraRaja, and Aparna in Mazhayathu.

Siju recently starred in director AK Sajan’s Neeyum Njaanum. His upcoming theatrical release is Varthakal Ithuvare.