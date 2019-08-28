Mohanlal’s Ittymaani to release on September 6

By Express News Service

Debutants Jibi and Joju’s Ittyaamni: Made in China is all set to release this Onam, on September 6. The film is one of the major Onam releases alongside Prithviraj’s Brother’s Day and Nivin Pauly’s Love Action Drama.

Mohanlal will be appearing in a dual role in the film, which is expected to be a fun-filled entertainer.







Honey Rose, Madhuri Braganza, Radhikaa Sarathkumar, Siddique, Swasika, Salim Kumar, and Hareesh Kanaran form the rest of the cast. Antony Perumbavoor is producing under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas.

Kailas Menon and 4 musics have worked on the film’s music. Shaji Kumar is the cinematographer. Mohanlal is currently shooting for director Siddique’s Big Brother.